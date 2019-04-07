Home

Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
Theodore "Ted" KETCHMARK

Theodore "Ted" KETCHMARK Obituary
Age 84 Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 4, 2019. Survived by his wife of 62 years, Janet (Schaefer); children, Tom (Karen), Steve, Terrie Loosen (Eddie), Tami Fenton (Mike), Lisa Dockter (Jay); grandchildren, Shari, Adam, Zak, Korey, Madison, Joshua, Tanner, Ryan, Hannah; great-grand-children, George and Giuliana.; also survived by his brothers and sisters, nieces, nephews and many friends. He was a Korean War Vet, Pipefitter, devoted family man, avid hunter, fisher and golfer. Ted embraced life and fought to be with his family until the end. Join us as we celebrate Ted's life Wednesday, April 10, 4-7 pm at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Christian Memorial Service at 6 pm. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Light meal during visitation. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
