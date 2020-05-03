Theodore L. "Ted" SKARE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1924 — 2020 Age 96, of St. Paul, previously of Cloquet, MN. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jocelyn, of 56 years of marriage. Survived by children, Richard (Susan), Thomas, Jon (Cynthia), and Joanne (Kent) Brost; grandchildren, Jesse, Betsy (Tim) Reed, Andrew (Sandra), Ian, Ethan, Lucas, Leah, Chance and Callie; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Maddox and Haley Reed, Theodore, Henry, Jack, Allessandra and Theo Skare; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dance partner, traveling companion and close friend Dianne Janda. Served in the Army in the Southwest Pacific in the Medical Corps during WWII. Member of the VFW and American Legion. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Care - Cloquet
1004 Cloquet Ave.
Cloquet, MN 55720
(218) 879-3225
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved