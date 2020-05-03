1924 — 2020 Age 96, of St. Paul, previously of Cloquet, MN. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Jocelyn, of 56 years of marriage. Survived by children, Richard (Susan), Thomas, Jon (Cynthia), and Joanne (Kent) Brost; grandchildren, Jesse, Betsy (Tim) Reed, Andrew (Sandra), Ian, Ethan, Lucas, Leah, Chance and Callie; great-grandchildren, Quinn, Maddox and Haley Reed, Theodore, Henry, Jack, Allessandra and Theo Skare; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and his dance partner, traveling companion and close friend Dianne Janda. Served in the Army in the Southwest Pacific in the Medical Corps during WWII. Member of the VFW and American Legion. Arrangements are with Nelson Funeral Care of Cloquet.









