Beloved Dad, 'Gramps' Retired 3M Supervisor Theodore "Ted" P. Samolytz, age 82, of Lakeland, MN, and recently Oak Park Heights Senior Living, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019. Born in 1936, in St. Paul, MN, was the son of Theodore J. and Eadviga Samolytz. Ted will remain in the hearts of his five children, his seven grandchildren; his six great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce; parents, and sister and brother-in-law. A Memorial Gathering for Ted will be held from 12:00 - 4:00 PM on Saturday, May 25 at the O'Connell Family Funeral Home of Hudson, WI.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 24, 2019