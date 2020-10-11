On July 18, 2020 as his 92nd birthday drew near, Theodore Ralph Anderson of White Bear Lake and formerly of North Oaks passed peacefully from this life into his eternal heavenly reward while at home in the loving presence of family. Born on August 6, 1928 in Rockford, Illinois to Theodore Valentine Anderson and Aline Peterson Anderson, Ted Anderson grew up in the nearby town of Sycamore where he excelled both in the classroom and on the basketball court. Those talents won for him a Regional Scholarship to attend Yale University. At Yale he was a basketball starter for all three years of his varsity eligibility on the team that competed in the 1949 NCAA tournament. Graduating in 1950 with a Bachelor's degree in History, Politics and Economics, he chose to forego being drafted by the NBA champion Minneapolis Lakers in order to pursue advanced study at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the School of Labor and Industrial Relations. Employment with 3M Company then followed, which extended over his entire adult working life. Interspersed between many years of being based at the 3M headquarters in Maplewood where he rose to become Director of International Business for the Electronic Products Division, he also accepted managerial assignments in Illinois, Tennessee, Texas and Ohio. Ted was a faithful Christian lay leader and longtime member of Calvary Church in Roseville; a devoted family man; an enthusiast of golf and the Minnesota Vikings; and one who shared generously with others his genius for friendship. In addition to ten grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he is survived by his adored wife of nearly seventy years, Effie, and by four children: Lynda Johnson of Bloomington, MN; David of Greensboro, GA; Peter of New York, NY; and Daniel of Malibu, CA. He was predeceased by his parents and by his sisters, Norma Anderson St. Pierre and Janet Anderson Peck. The family has made arrangements for private interment.









