Theodore Roosevelt JONES
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 79 of St. Paul Passed away April 18, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Leora; parents, Theodore and Doris and brother, Franklin. Survived by children, Larry (Brenda), Don (Ann), Robert, Gary Jones and Sandy (Eric) Prenovost; grand children, Randi, Josh, Justina, Jared, Catlin, Catherine, Kira and Meghan; brother, Douglas (Sharon) Jones; sister-in-law, Mary Jones. Private Services will be held. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Long-time employee of Burlington Northern Railroad. Member of Rosetown American Legion Post #542.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Homes - Shoreview
515 Highway 96 West
Shoreview, MN 55126
651-482-7606
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved