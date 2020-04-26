Age 79 of St. Paul Passed away April 18, 2020 Preceded in death by his wife, Leora; parents, Theodore and Doris and brother, Franklin. Survived by children, Larry (Brenda), Don (Ann), Robert, Gary Jones and Sandy (Eric) Prenovost; grand children, Randi, Josh, Justina, Jared, Catlin, Catherine, Kira and Meghan; brother, Douglas (Sharon) Jones; sister-in-law, Mary Jones. Private Services will be held. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. Long-time employee of Burlington Northern Railroad. Member of Rosetown American Legion Post #542.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.