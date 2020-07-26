Died June 2nd, 2020 at the age of 97 of Woodbury, formerly of the East Side. Preceded in death by his wife Mary Jane. Survived by his daughter Connie and her husband Phil Paquette of Woodbury and son Matt and his wife Carrie of Denmark Township. He has 4 loving grand children; Tony and wife Amber & Christina and husband Josh Adams; & Nick, Sophia. There are 6 great grandchildren: Stella, Allegra and Rex Pacquette and Jack, Collette and Sam Adams. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, July 31st at 11:00 AM at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 4125 Woodbury Dr., Woodbury. Visitation at the church one hour prior to Mass. Interment Resurrection Mausoleum. If you wish to send the family a card please mail to Mueller Memorial, 835 Johnson Pkwy, St. Paul, MN 55106.