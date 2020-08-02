Age 66 Passed away late on the evening of July 25th, 2020. After a courageous seven year fight against melanoma (and some clear scans to prove it), he left us suddenly in the comfort of his home in Rosemount, Minnesota. Dean was born on April 27th, 1954 in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He was an honorable man who lived his life selflessly, purposefully and he loved deeply. He embodied a quiet intellect and was a superb listener. Dean was passionate about his family, flying, traveling the world and The University of Michigan. However, his greatest passion was his beloved, Elizabeth. Their bond was — and will remain — unbreakable. They married on May 14th, 1988 and were each other's confidant, dearest friend and True North. Dean's greatest joy was his family. He reveled in teaching his children and grandchildren about the big and little things in life, storytelling, rooting from the sidelines and playing on the North Shore. Dean was happiest sitting beside his Elizabeth in their "sweet spot" or as they drove along the North Shore searching for moose and bald eagles. Their cottage on Lake Superior was his refuge. His love, actions and indelible spirit will leave a lasting effect on all those who had the privilege of knowing him. Though too short by far, he lived his life as big as his heartfelt hugs, and as genuinely and grand as his laugh. He had an exemplary record as a Naval Officer, piloting the A-6 Intruder. After leaving the military, he spent the remainder of his career flying for Northwest/Delta Airlines. He took pride in being a pilot, a flight instructor, representing his fellow pilots (ALPA), and most of all, keeping the airline industry safe for pilots and passengers alike. He retired on the 747. Dean was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Lavisa Smith. He will be missed every day by his wife Elizabeth (nee Roman); children Brady (Jennifer) Burnett-Zieman and Alexandra (Ryan) Nulty; grand children Graham (8) and Michael Nulty (5), and Poppy Burnett-Zieman (3); his brother, Bob (Joyce) Smith and sister, Sandy (Calvin) McCallum; mother-in-law Donna Roman, and his extended family and countless friends. We treasured your strength, your kindness, your integrity and your boundless love. Although our hearts are broken, we are all so blessed to have had you and to have loved you. Go Blue! A celebration of Dean's life will be held at a later date. Memorials preferred in Dean's name to Minnesota Public Radio or the Melanoma Research Foundation. We are so thankful to Dr. Thomas Amatruda and so many others, for the precious additional time that he was ours.









