Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH
1414 N. Dale St.
St. Paul, MN
Theodore "Ted" STRINY

Theodore "Ted" STRINY Obituary
Age 90 Of St. Paul Passed away on July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Mildred (nee Rosner); grandson, Randy Warn. Survived by daughter, Linda (Bob) Warn; granddaughter, Kristy Warn; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Emerson, Jack and Matilda; special friend, Audrey Kraus. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, July 18 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 16, 2019
