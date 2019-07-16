|
Age 90 Of St. Paul Passed away on July 14, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Mildred (nee Rosner); grandson, Randy Warn. Survived by daughter, Linda (Bob) Warn; granddaughter, Kristy Warn; great-grandchildren, Abigail, Emerson, Jack and Matilda; special friend, Audrey Kraus. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM Thursday, July 18 at MATERNITY OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 1414 N. Dale St., St. Paul. Interment Roselawn Cemetery. Visitation at the church from 9:30 – 10:30 AM Thursday. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550 www.muellerbies.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 16, 2019