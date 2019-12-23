Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Theophlese COBBS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theophlese "Theo" COBBS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theophlese "Theo" COBBS Obituary
US Navy Veteran Retiree of United States Post Office Age 85, of Woodbury Passed away 12/20/2019. Preceded in death by wife, Tyndra "Todd" Cobbs; parents, Wilson & Abell; siblings, Morris Moore Sr., Wilson Cobbs, Osie Cobbs Sr. Survived by siblings, Erma Solcum, Arthonia Bradley, and Charles Sutton, all of Little Rock, AR.; further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 10:00 am Tuesday, 12/24/19 at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul) Visitation starting at 9:00 am. Interment with Military Honors in Fort Snelling National Cemetery Thursday, 12/26/19 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theophlese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -