US Navy Veteran Retiree of United States Post Office Age 85, of Woodbury Passed away 12/20/2019. Preceded in death by wife, Tyndra "Todd" Cobbs; parents, Wilson & Abell; siblings, Morris Moore Sr., Wilson Cobbs, Osie Cobbs Sr. Survived by siblings, Erma Solcum, Arthonia Bradley, and Charles Sutton, all of Little Rock, AR.; further survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 10:00 am Tuesday, 12/24/19 at Wulff Funeral Home (1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul) Visitation starting at 9:00 am. Interment with Military Honors in Fort Snelling National Cemetery Thursday, 12/26/19 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to . WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 23, 2019