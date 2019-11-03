Home

Age 88 Of St Paul Passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Preceded in death by beloved husband Thomas J. Loney. Survived by loving children, Terry Hoffman, Tom (Barb) Loney, Joyce Loney, Kathy (Matt) Endres, Linda Loney; grandchildren, Diana & Laura Hoffman, Sarah (Chris) Grelik, David & Becca Endres, and Makayla & Molly Sweet; sister Darlene and many nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. She was a woman of strong will and faith with a kind heart. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am, Wednesday, November 6th at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 1065 Summit Ave., St Paul. Visitation one hour prior to service. Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to Sholom Home East.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 3, 2019
