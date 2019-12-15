|
Age 89, of Cottage Grove Passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 28, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 70 wonderful years Ronald Arcand in October. Survived by sons David (Linda), Bob, John, Tom (Michelle), and daughter Diane Rupp (Doug), also grandchildren and great grandchildren. Theresa will be remembered for her grace and warm hospitality, always offering a bite to eat to anyone who stopped by. She was still performing her tap dance moves she learned at age seven. Many memories were made at the cabin on Church Pine Lake, WI and at their backyard pool in Cottage Grove. Special thanks to ALL at White Pine Assisted Living for helping Theresa and our family through a difficult time with their special care, kindness and support along with Olive Grove hospice. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. As with Ron, Theresa's wishes were for no formal services. A combined private family service will be held at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019