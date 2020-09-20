1/2
Theresa M. (Fastner) KEGLEY
1929 — 2020 Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Rosa and Emmanuel Fastner; husband Gerald; sisters Bertha Haider, Marie Edwards, Rosanne and Catherine; brothers Joseph, Leo and Michael; son-in-law Bruce Jeske; parents-in-law Leon (Marie) Kegley; brothers and sisters-in-law Leon (Virginia) Kegley, Joyce Kegley, Thomas (Joanne) Kegley and Noel Kegley. Survived by daughters Susan Kegley, Cathy Jeske and son James (Louise) Kegley; grandchildren Derek (Amy) Jeske, Danielle (Michael) Anderson, Gerald (Anna) Kegley, Sara (Jon) Gonia and Alexander (Hannah) Kegley; great-grandchildren Eleanor and Benjamin Jeske, Beatrice and Violet Anderson, Emma Kegley and Valerie and Charles Gonia; brothers and sisters-in-law John Kegley, Carol Berthiaume, Midge (Donald) Huberty, Eleanor Kegley and Augusta (Quentin) Belles; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Faith, family and friends were the loves of Terry's life. She especially loved spending time with her grand children and great-grandchildren. Doors opening at 10:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Presentation of Mary B.V.M., Kennard and Larpenteur Ave. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice.




Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 20, 2020.
September 19, 2020
Thinking of you all at this emotional time. I worked with Terri at 3M in early 80’s then later with daughter Sue. I remember Terri being such a sweet lady and that I feel fortunate to have seen her a few times when she lived at St. Therese
Valerie Morris Spahr
Friend
