1929 — 2020 Wife, Mom, Grandma and Great-Grandma Passed away peacefully on August 4, 2020. Preceded in death by parents Rosa and Emmanuel Fastner; husband Gerald; sisters Bertha Haider, Marie Edwards, Rosanne and Catherine; brothers Joseph, Leo and Michael; son-in-law Bruce Jeske; parents-in-law Leon (Marie) Kegley; brothers and sisters-in-law Leon (Virginia) Kegley, Joyce Kegley, Thomas (Joanne) Kegley and Noel Kegley. Survived by daughters Susan Kegley, Cathy Jeske and son James (Louise) Kegley; grandchildren Derek (Amy) Jeske, Danielle (Michael) Anderson, Gerald (Anna) Kegley, Sara (Jon) Gonia and Alexander (Hannah) Kegley; great-grandchildren Eleanor and Benjamin Jeske, Beatrice and Violet Anderson, Emma Kegley and Valerie and Charles Gonia; brothers and sisters-in-law John Kegley, Carol Berthiaume, Midge (Donald) Huberty, Eleanor Kegley and Augusta (Quentin) Belles; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Faith, family and friends were the loves of Terry's life. She especially loved spending time with her grand children and great-grandchildren. Doors opening at 10:00 a.m. and Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Presentation of Mary B.V.M., Kennard and Larpenteur Ave. Interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Masks required. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice.









