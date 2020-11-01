1/1
Theresa Magdalene SULLIVAN
Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Sullivan. Theresa is survived by her four sons: James (Karen), John (Sue), Thomas (Terri), and Joseph (Karen); her brother, Rudy (Eleanor) Thell; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grand children; and a host of loving friends and relatives. After high school, Theresa enjoyed a career in the accounts receivable division at 3M, and a retirement that included travel and enjoyment with her husband, Ken. Theresa's life was one of love and service to others, reflecting her deep Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales, Guardian Angels, and St. Pascal Baylon Catholic parishes, and an active member at her last parish and home: Cerenity Residence – Marian of St. Paul. A celebration of Theresa's life will take place at a future date and time. Memorials to the donor's choice preferred.





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
