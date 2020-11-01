Age 91, of St. Paul Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth J. Sullivan. Theresa is survived by her four sons: James (Karen), John (Sue), Thomas (Terri), and Joseph (Karen); her brother, Rudy (Eleanor) Thell; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grand children; and a host of loving friends and relatives. After high school, Theresa enjoyed a career in the accounts receivable division at 3M, and a retirement that included travel and enjoyment with her husband, Ken. Theresa's life was one of love and service to others, reflecting her deep Catholic faith. She was a member of St. Francis de Sales, Guardian Angels, and St. Pascal Baylon Catholic parishes, and an active member at her last parish and home: Cerenity Residence – Marian of St. Paul. A celebration of Theresa's life will take place at a future date and time. Memorials to the donor's choice preferred.