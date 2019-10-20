|
|
Age 85 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 18, 2019. Survived by her children Kathleen (Roy) Wickman, Julieann (Menno) Mork, Mary Nicholson, Jacqueline (Ron) Stadt, Sean (Tami) Curran; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Private family services. Special thanks to the staff at Timber Hills & Health Partners Hospice for the friendship and loving care towards our mom. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019