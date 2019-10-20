Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roberts Funeral Home
8108 Barbara Ave
Inver Grove Heights, MN 55077
(651) 455-2035
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa CURRAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa Noreen CURRAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa Noreen CURRAN Obituary
Age 85 of Inver Grove Heights Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on October 18, 2019. Survived by her children Kathleen (Roy) Wickman, Julieann (Menno) Mork, Mary Nicholson, Jacqueline (Ron) Stadt, Sean (Tami) Curran; 9 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; also survived by nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Private family services. Special thanks to the staff at Timber Hills & Health Partners Hospice for the friendship and loving care towards our mom. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roberts Funeral Home
Download Now