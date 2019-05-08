|
Age 61, of Chippewa Falls, Lafayette Township Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 2, 2019. Tess is survived by loving husband, Thomas Oltman; children, Ann Caza, Scott Chilko (Cassie); step-children, Michelle (Steve) Johnson, Michael (Nyki) Oltman, Joel (Cheryl) Oltman; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Cathy (Bob) McLain, William (Sandy) McLean, Walter (Deb) McLean, Daniel (Lisa) McLean, Mary (Bill) Sova and Julia (Joe) Atkins; and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Scott & Dorothy McLean. A celebration of Tess' life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Connell's Supper Club 18525 50th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Everyone is encouraged to wear Red, White & Blue or Green Bay Packers attire. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. www.horanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019