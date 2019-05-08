Home

Horan Funeral Home - Chippewa Falls
420 Bay Street
Chippewa Falls, WI 54729
(715) 723-4404
Theresa OLTMAN
Theresa (Tess) OLTMAN

Theresa (Tess) OLTMAN Obituary
Age 61, of Chippewa Falls, Lafayette Township Passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 2, 2019. Tess is survived by loving husband, Thomas Oltman; children, Ann Caza, Scott Chilko (Cassie); step-children, Michelle (Steve) Johnson, Michael (Nyki) Oltman, Joel (Cheryl) Oltman; 10 grandchildren; siblings, Cathy (Bob) McLain, William (Sandy) McLean, Walter (Deb) McLean, Daniel (Lisa) McLean, Mary (Bill) Sova and Julia (Joe) Atkins; and other family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Scott & Dorothy McLean. A celebration of Tess' life will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 PM at Connell's Supper Club 18525 50th Ave, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729. Everyone is encouraged to wear Red, White & Blue or Green Bay Packers attire. Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. www.horanfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 8, 2019
