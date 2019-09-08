Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
651-774-9797
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
835 Johnson Parkway
St. Paul, MN 55106
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
CHURCH OF ST. CASIMIR
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
929 East Jessamine
Resources
More Obituaries for Theresa PUGACZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theresa "Terry" PUGACZEWSKI


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theresa "Terry" PUGACZEWSKI Obituary
Proud St. Casimir Choir Member 70 year High School Hockey Fan Born on January 19, 1932 to Joseph & Bernice (nee Szuminski) Pugaczewski. Passed away with her family by her side on September 3, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Terry was a graduate of Johnson High School. Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Joe & John. She will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law Marlene & Cathy; nephew & nieces John (Tina) Pugaczewski, Laura (Rick) Dominik, Kathie Pugaczewski and Julie Bailey; great nieces & nephew and their children. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 13th, 10:30 am at CHURCH OF ST. CASIMIR, 929 East Jessamine. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, September 12th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, and one hour before the Mass at church on Friday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theresa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mueller Memorial Funeral and Cremation Services
Download Now