Proud St. Casimir Choir Member 70 year High School Hockey Fan Born on January 19, 1932 to Joseph & Bernice (nee Szuminski) Pugaczewski. Passed away with her family by her side on September 3, 2019 at the age of 87 years. Terry was a graduate of Johnson High School. Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Joe & John. She will be dearly missed by her sisters-in-law Marlene & Cathy; nephew & nieces John (Tina) Pugaczewski, Laura (Rick) Dominik, Kathie Pugaczewski and Julie Bailey; great nieces & nephew and their children. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, September 13th, 10:30 am at CHURCH OF ST. CASIMIR, 929 East Jessamine. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Visitation Thursday, September 12th from 4:00-7:00 pm at MUELLER MEMORIAL, 835 Johnson Parkway, and one hour before the Mass at church on Friday.
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 8, 2019