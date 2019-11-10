|
Age 60 Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Bob and Mickey. Survived by her beloved husband, Leroy; daughters, Melissa and Tiffany; son Christopher; 9 grandchildren; sisters Linda, Laureen and Patty; and brothers, Jimmy, Donny and Larry. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 AM at ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH 187 Western Ave. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019