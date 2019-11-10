Home

Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
(651) 224-2341
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kessler & Maguire Funeral Home
640 West Seventh Street
St. Paul, MN 55102
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH
187 Western Ave.
Theresa Rose BRENDLE

Age 60 Preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Bob and Mickey. Survived by her beloved husband, Leroy; daughters, Melissa and Tiffany; son Christopher; 9 grandchildren; sisters Linda, Laureen and Patty; and brothers, Jimmy, Donny and Larry. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday 11 AM at ST. STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH 187 Western Ave. Visitation Wednesday from 4-8 PM at KESSLER & MAGUIRE 640 W. 7th St. 651-224-2341. Interment Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2019
