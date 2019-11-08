|
Age 94, died November 3, 2019 at Our Lady of Good Counsel, Mankato. Her Funeral Mass is Monday, November 11 at 10:30 a.m. in the Good Counsel Chapel. A prayer service of remembrance will be held at 9:00 a.m. Monday, followed by visitation until the time of the funeral. Mankato Mortuary is handling arrangements. Sister Therese was born near Gilbertville, Iowa, in 1925. She entered the School Sisters of Notre Dame in 1943 and professed first vows in 1946. She was an upper grade teacher and administrator in Minnesota and Iowa Catholic Schools until 1969, including St. Francis de Sales, St. Matthew and Sacred Heart in St. Paul. In 1972, she began a ministry to families, parishes, schools and other organizations, which she entitled Creative Christian Living. She also conducted day and evening retreats for parish and other organizations. Sister Therese is survived by two brothers, nieces and nephews, and her sisters in community, the School Sisters of Notre Dame. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose (Mangrich) Even, five brothers and two sisters. www.mankatomortuary.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 8, 2019