Age 92 of St. Paul Passed away peacefully August 11, 2020 Therese was born on January 31, 1928. She attended St. Mark's grade school, St. Joseph's Academy and the College of St. Benedict. She then went to work at CIT Financial, where she met the love of her life, Richard Murray. They were married on September 14, 1963 and had 3 children. They loved to bowl, fish and golf together. When Richard passed away in 1973, Therese went back to college at Inver Hills with her dear friend, Mel Boland. She spent the rest of her career at Blue Cross. Outside of work she was busy being the best mother and grandmother she could be. She earned the nickname "doctor" due to her free advice given about any topic or ailment. Therese loved her Irish heritage, traveling twice to Ireland to visit relatives "back home". She is preceded in death by her husband, Richard; parents, Tom & Minnie; in-laws Mickey (Ray) Murray, Don & Bonnie Murray, Pete & Carol (Murray) De La Martre and Jan (Murray) Marier; dear cousins Peg, Mickey and Kaye. She is survived by her children Dan (Jane), Tom and Catherine (Alex) Crist; grandchildren Ben, Margaret, Vincent & Nicholas; loving cousins, nieces & nephews, also bridge, church & golf friends. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Episcopal Homes and HealthEast Hospice. Visitation Monday, August 17th, 5:00-8:00 PM at O'Halloran and Murphy, 575 Snelling Ave. S., St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, August 18th, 10:00 AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave., St. Paul. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to donor's choice of charity. 651-698-0796