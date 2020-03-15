|
Age 63, of Maplewood Passed away from a lung disease on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Suzanne and mother-in-law, Viola. Teri will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Steve; children, Linsey (Jon Kloos) Young and Matt (Chelsea Moran) Young; grandson, Calvin; siblings, Matt (Nicole) Leibel, Mike (Deb) Leibel, Lisa (Blake) Ravenscroft and Tom (Michele) Leibel; sister-in-law, Janine (Ron) Fenstermaker; brother-in-law, Tom (Michiko) Young; special cousin and friend, Pam (Ron) Abrahamson; canine companions, Artie and Mea; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, March 17th, 4-7 PM Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, March 18th at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020