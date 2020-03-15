Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wulff Funeral Home
1485 White Bear Ave
St Paul, MN 55106
(651) 776-1555

Therese Ann "T.T" "Teri" YOUNG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Therese Ann "T.T" "Teri" YOUNG Obituary
Age 63, of Maplewood Passed away from a lung disease on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Suzanne and mother-in-law, Viola. Teri will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Steve; children, Linsey (Jon Kloos) Young and Matt (Chelsea Moran) Young; grandson, Calvin; siblings, Matt (Nicole) Leibel, Mike (Deb) Leibel, Lisa (Blake) Ravenscroft and Tom (Michele) Leibel; sister-in-law, Janine (Ron) Fenstermaker; brother-in-law, Tom (Michiko) Young; special cousin and friend, Pam (Ron) Abrahamson; canine companions, Artie and Mea; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Visitation Tuesday, March 17th, 4-7 PM Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Memorial Mass will be Wednesday, March 18th at 10 AM with visitation one hour prior at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.WulffFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Therese's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Wulff Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -