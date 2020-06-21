Age 63, of Maplewood Passed away from a lung disease on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Suzanne and mother-in-law, Viola. Teri will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 40 years, Steve; children, Linsey (Jon Kloos) Young and Matt (Chelsea Moran) Young; grandson, Calvin; siblings, Matt (Nicole) Leibel, Mike (Deb) Leibel, Lisa (Blake) Ravenscroft and Tom (Michele) Leibel; sister-in-law, Janine (Ron) Fenstermaker; brother-in-law, Tom (Michiko) Young; special cousin and friend, Pam (Ron) Abrahamson; canine companions, Artie and Mea; and nieces, nephews, other family and friends. CDC Guidelines will be followed allowing 50% capacity. Masks are required and will be provided to those without. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 24 from 4-7pm at Wulff Funeral Home, 1485 White Bear Ave., St. Paul. Memorial Mass will be Thursday, June 25 at 10am at Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1725 Kennard St., Maplewood. Due to the current public health situation there will be no visitation at church, but the register book will be available. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the family is preferred. WULFF 651-776-1555 www.wulfffuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 21, 2020.