Therese M. BRITTS
Age 91, of Brooklyn Center Mother, wife, grandma, great grandma, educator, athlete, coach, fisherwoman and longtime Girl Scout Leader, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Preceded in death by husband, Maurice W., Sr.; son-in-law, Ron Salber; parents, Gerald and Agnes Bailey; brother, Gerald Bailey, Jr. Survived by sister-in-law, Doris Bailey; daughters, Johnice (James) Sallis, Louise Britts, Agnes Pomroy, Lorraine (Jim) Coan, Catherine (Phil) Britts-Axen, Therese Salber, Mary Britts and Dannielle (Carl) Britts-Osterlund; son, Maurice (Betty) Britts, Jr.; grandchildren, Jordan, Jayda, Petronilla, Rita, Robert, Britni, Krista, Nathan, Joshua, Kellen, Cassie, John, Justin, Tony, Ashley, Kyia, Maurice III, Dylan, Julia, LaTanza and Vianne; many great grandchildren; beloved nieces, nephews and many wonderful friends. Private Mass of Christian Burial will 10:30 AM on Tuesday, Oct. 6 at the Church of the Sacred Heart. Please join the family for Mass by going to the Sacred Heart Church website, www.shrmn.org, where Therese's Mass will be live-streamed. Interment Fort Snelling. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Therese Oxbow. gearty-delmore.com 763-537-4511




Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gearty-Delmore Funeral Chapels, Inc
3888 WEST BROADWAY
Robbinsdale, MN 55422-2208
(763) 537-4511
