Thirza (Weddel) OLSON-SMEAL
1933 - 2020
Thirza was born on February 17, 1933 and died peacefully in her sleep on August 11, 2020. She was born in Aitkin, MN, to Fred and Eleanor Weddel. At 12 years old she moved with the family to Two Harbors, MN, where she met the first love of her life, Wayne Olson. The two were married in Two Harbors and then moved to Bloomington, MN, where she lived the rest of her days. Eight years after Wayne died in 1993 she met her second great love, Jim Smeal, while snowbirding in Florida. The two were inseparable life partners until her recent death. Though Thirza was never gainfully employed outside the home, she was an indefatigable volunteer. Hundreds of people were blessed by her energetic service over the course of her long life. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Wayne, and her brother Fritz Weddel. She is survived by her life partner James Smeal; son Mark (Patti) Olson; daughter Laurie (John) Hill; step-daughters Kelley Smeal and Abigail Holloran; six grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren. Thirza had no fear of death as her own eternal life began many years ago when by faith she put her trust in the saving grace of our Lord Jesus Christ who has now welcomed her into His glorious presence. A memorial service will be planned some time in the future due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19. The family wishes to thank the professional and warm-hearted staff at Nine Mile Creek Senior Living and especially her beloved Jim, who cared for her with diligence, patience, and tenderness born of sincere love. Memorials preferred to Bloomington Covenant Church.




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

