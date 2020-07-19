Of Columbia Heights Age 77, born October 20, 1942, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 surrounded by his three children Julie (Ron) Betzler, Kelly Basco and Steven Basco. Tom grew up in St. Paul where he attended St. Bernard's Elementary and Washington HS (Class of 1961). Tom proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps (1964-1967) in Washington D.C. A 2nd generation railroad man, Tom worked 42 yrs as a switchman for the Burlington Northern Railroad (retired in 2002). Tom had a great sense of humor & was very social. He enjoyed watching sports and sitting in "Tom's Treehouse" surrounded by his plants and drinking a cold beer. Preceded in death by beloved mother Thelma M. Basco and father John A. Basco. Survived by his three children, granddaughters Addisen and Kaylee Betzler and Lilah Selinger, former wife & friend, Sharon, and many special friends and extended family. A special thank you to the caregivers at J A Wedam Hospice and the staff in the cardiac and neuro units at Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids. Private services and interment at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers & gifts, we are asking for donations towards a park bench that we will donate to Hart Lake Apartments, where Tom spent the last 10 yrs as a resident & made many dear friends.









