March 21, 1948 – November 4, 2020 Age 72 of St. Paul Passed away after a short battle with cancer. He is preceded in death by his parents Milo and Della Hanson and brother, Robert Hanson. He is survived by daughter Jessica (Carson) McEvoy, brothers Donald (Barbara) Hanson, Roger (Robyn) Hanson, nephew Scott Hanson, niece Elin (Howard) Thrailkill and many close cousins. After graduating from Robbinsdale Cooper High School, Tom joined the Navy and served our country in Vietnam. Upon his return he attended Dunwoody Institute and eventually settled into a 30-year career with Hobart Services where he repaired restaurant and grocery equipment and scales. The family thanks Fairview Hospice and his next-door neighbors for all the help and care they provided these past few months. Tom requested no memorials or service.




