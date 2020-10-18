Age 62 of St. Paul, MN Tom passed away October 8, 2020 in the loving arms of his wife April. Tom is truly a hero, he fought his battle with cancer holding onto every day until God called him home. He is now dancing on God's great dance floor with Gert (his Mom), Daniel (his Dad), Danny (his brother), Rita (his sister), Matt (his nephew), and Hans (his father-in-law). He was loved by so many and will be forever missed! Tom loved to have a good time. In his honor and at his request, we will have a Celebration of Life at his home on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 2pm - 6pm. We will have hot cocoa, hot apple cider, s'mores, and Pepsi around his fire pit. Please be considerate and wear a mask. I'll hold you in my heart until the day you come and get me GLC.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store