|
|
Age 79, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on April 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents Charles & Margaret; brother David & great-grandson Beau. Survived and dearly missed by his beloved wife Sally; children Mitzi (Pete) Weinberg, Beth (Brian) Lorence, Tim (Beth); sister Marilyn (Robert) Roszak; grandchildren Dustan (Nicki), Amanda (Brian), Andrew, Charlie (Delaney), Tony (Amanda), Cassie (Joey). Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and other relatives. A Memorial Service to celebrate Tom will be Tuesday, April 9th, 11:00 a.m. at BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2855 47th Street East, Inver Grove Hts. Family will greet friends Tuesday 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Bethesda Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019