Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH
2855 47th Street East
Inver Grove Hts, MN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas MURASKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas A. MURASKI


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Thomas A. MURASKI Obituary
Age 79, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away on April 2, 2019 surrounded by family. Preceded in death by parents Charles & Margaret; brother David & great-grandson Beau. Survived and dearly missed by his beloved wife Sally; children Mitzi (Pete) Weinberg, Beth (Brian) Lorence, Tim (Beth); sister Marilyn (Robert) Roszak; grandchildren Dustan (Nicki), Amanda (Brian), Andrew, Charlie (Delaney), Tony (Amanda), Cassie (Joey). Also survived by 6 great-grandchildren and other relatives. A Memorial Service to celebrate Tom will be Tuesday, April 9th, 11:00 a.m. at BETHESDA LUTHERAN CHURCH, 2855 47th Street East, Inver Grove Hts. Family will greet friends Tuesday 9:30 – 11:00 a.m. at the CHURCH. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to Bethesda Lutheran Church.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now