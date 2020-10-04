9/9/45 - 9/29/20 Tom Precious passed away peacefully surrounded by family. Tom was a Vietnam Veteran, who retired from Lock and Dam #2, Hastings, in 2002. He was a very loved son, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He enjoyed watching sports, spending time with family, and watching his grandchildren grow. Survived by Terry Precious (wife); children Jay Precious, Tina Werner (Chad), Laurie Precious; stepchildren Jenny Larson (Trevor), Angie Nielsen (Mike), Marc White; sister Carolyn Felker; 12 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his loving parents Doc (Ernest) and Louise Precious of Cresco, IA. As well as many brothers and sisters. Watch over us from that giant Stadium in the sky!! We hope you pick the best seat and have comfort and peace! In lieu of memorials, we ask you to donate to Free Urns for Veterans at www.freeurnsforveterans.org
, They provide free beautiful handmade urns to all honorably discharged veterans. A private family celebration will be held at a later date.