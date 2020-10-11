Age 73, formerly of Roseville Currently of Annandale & Sun City, AZ Passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Jo Ann; brother, Patrick "Butch" (Candace); and nephew, Christopher. Survived by loving partner, Susan Bubany; loving children, Todd (Traci) & Tammy Jo; grandson, Tyler; brother, James (Laurel); nephew, Jordan; nieces, Caitlin & Michele; Susan's sons, Breton (Jenny) & Brandon Bubany; and Susan's grandchildren, Addison & Parker. Tom was born & raised in St. Paul. He served in the Air Force in Vietnam and was a proud retiree of the Teamsters Local #120. Following retirement, he enjoyed travel, golf & spending time with family. Tom was an amazing man and will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday, October 13 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550