1/1
Thomas A. RIEBE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 73, formerly of Roseville Currently of Annandale & Sun City, AZ Passed away peacefully on October 5, 2020. Preceded in death by wife, Jo Ann; brother, Patrick "Butch" (Candace); and nephew, Christopher. Survived by loving partner, Susan Bubany; loving children, Todd (Traci) & Tammy Jo; grandson, Tyler; brother, James (Laurel); nephew, Jordan; nieces, Caitlin & Michele; Susan's sons, Breton (Jenny) & Brandon Bubany; and Susan's grandchildren, Addison & Parker. Tom was born & raised in St. Paul. He served in the Air Force in Vietnam and was a proud retiree of the Teamsters Local #120. Following retirement, he enjoyed travel, golf & spending time with family. Tom was an amazing man and will be deeply missed by those who knew him. Visitation 4-7 PM Tuesday, October 13 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Rd. B. Private interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved