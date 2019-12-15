Home

Kandt & Tetrick Funeral & Cremation Services
140 8th Avenue North
South Saint Paul, MN 55075
651- 455-5352
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH
149 8th Avenue South
Thomas A. ZEGAR

Thomas A. ZEGAR Obituary
On December 12, 2019 Age 67, of South St. Paul Survived by his wife of 42 years Barb; daughters Tonya, Jacky (Kenny) Dreyling; grandson Kaiden. Also survived by other relatives & friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, Dec. 18th, 11:00 a.m. at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 149 8th Avenue South, SSP. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Avenue North, SSP. And Visitation Wednesday 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019
