On December 12, 2019 Age 67, of South St. Paul Survived by his wife of 42 years Barb; daughters Tonya, Jacky (Kenny) Dreyling; grandson Kaiden. Also survived by other relatives & friends. Funeral Service Wednesday, Dec. 18th, 11:00 a.m. at GRACE LUTHERAN CHURCH, 149 8th Avenue South, SSP. Visitation Tuesday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at Kandt & Tetrick Funeral Home, 140 8th Avenue North, SSP. And Visitation Wednesday 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. at the Church. Interment Ft. Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 15, 2019