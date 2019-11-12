|
|
Born Aug. 19, 1964 died Nov. 10, 2019 Preceded in death by grandparents, Charney & Joe Rothstein; Frances & Maurice Langman; and dear childhood friend, Robert Maher. Survived by parents, Olivia Rothstein and Morry (Debbie) Rothstein; brothers, Chuck (Kathy) Rothstein, Joseph (Shelley) Rothstein; nieces & nephews, Sarah, Anna, Elijah, Elizabeth and Nathaniel Rothstein; and his wonderful and loving soulmate and person who put up with him, Marni Ribnick and her two daughters, Marlee and Lainie. Tom will be remembered for his sarcastic and witty humor, warmth and charming personality. Memorial service WEDNESDAY, November 13, 2019, 12:30pm, at MOUNT ZION TEMPLE, 1300 Summit Ave., St. Paul. SHIVA: Wednesday, 7:30pm, Mount Zion Temple. Hodroff-Epstein 651-698-8311 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019