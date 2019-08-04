Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas LONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Bernard LONG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas Bernard LONG Obituary
Age 60, of Hugo, passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Richard Long. He joins his late wife of 34 years, Jeanie. Tom is survived by his loving family, sons: Will (Sabrina), Ben (Brigit) and Davis (Ashley); his mother Josephine; his siblings Richard (DiAnne), Michael (Christine), Mary Jo (Bob), John (Cynthia), Sandy (Charlie), Barb (Mike), Steve (Mia) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 8th, 11am, at Tanners Brook Golf Course, Forest Lake, lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.