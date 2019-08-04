|
Age 60, of Hugo, passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home July 26, 2019. Preceded in death by his father Richard Long. He joins his late wife of 34 years, Jeanie. Tom is survived by his loving family, sons: Will (Sabrina), Ben (Brigit) and Davis (Ashley); his mother Josephine; his siblings Richard (DiAnne), Michael (Christine), Mary Jo (Bob), John (Cynthia), Sandy (Charlie), Barb (Mike), Steve (Mia) and many nieces, nephews and friends. Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 8th, 11am, at Tanners Brook Golf Course, Forest Lake, lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 4, 2019