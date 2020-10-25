Loving husband and father, age 63, passed away peacefully October 22 after a courageous battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents Lois and Joseph and brother Joe. Survived by wife of 22 years, Charla; daughters Maria and Kara; sons-in-law Tim and Matt; sisters Bernadette (James) Kavanagh, Cheryl Linz, Katherine Proulx; brother Robert (Kim) Aliperto; parents-in-law Roger and Barbara Mestad; brother-in-law Mark (Amy) Mestad; many nieces and nephews; and numerous other relatives and friends. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers. Family requests social distancing and use of face coverings. Memorial service 2PM Saturday, October 31, with visitation starting one hour prior at Washburn-McReavy Miller Heights Chapel, 4101 Central Ave. NE, Columbia Heights. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
