Age 71, of Burnsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on September 2nd. Preceeded in death by parents Irja (Pat) Christensen and Maurice (Chris) Christensen of South Minneapolis and brother Richard Christensen of Key West, Florida. Survived by wife of 37 years, Mary Beth, sons Alan (Anna) and Kevin (Abbey) and grandson Simon Thomas, sister Marcia (Barry) and sister-in-law Char. Tom was a Vietnam Vet who proudly served 4 years as a Marine. He enjoyed retirement after working at Northwest Airlines for 25 years. He loved watching and coaching hockey. He also loved fishing, golfing, pickle ball and reading. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him. Remembrance visitation will be held Friday, September 6, 2019 at White Funeral Home, 12804 Nicollet Avenue, Burnsville, MN 55337 at 11am with visitation one hour prior. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hope Chest News.org. www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 5, 2019