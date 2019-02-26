Home

Age 80, of Arden Hills Passed away unexpectedly on February 23, 2019. Preceded in death by his wife, Judith; parents, Patrick and Rita, brothers, John and Michael (Annette)and nephew, Neal. Survived by son, Tim; step daughter, Christine Weston; step grandchildren, David, Joey and Sarah Griemann; brother, Fr. Patrick; nieces, Kathleen, Tara, Meaghan, Mary; nephews Kevin and Christopher. Thomas graduated from St. Agnes High School, worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad and was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels, Little Brothers of the Elderly and New Brighton Park & Rec just to name a few of the organizations he volunteered with. He was a dedicated 35+year AA member with great support to many. Visitation Thursday 5-7 pm with a prayer service at 7pm at the Roseville Memorial Chapel, 2245 N. Hamline Ave., Roseville. Interment Friday 10 am at Roselawn Cemetery. Memorials preferred. 651-631-2727
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 26, 2019
