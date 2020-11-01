1/
Thomas C. "Tom" DACK
Age 72, of Cottage Grove Formerly of South St. Paul Passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020. Preceded in death by wife of 49 years, Jane; parents, William and Phyllis; three brothers; and one sister. Survived by children, Bill (Suzie), Rob (Lisa), Scott (Audrey), Tanya (Brian) Dack; twelve grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; five brothers; three sisters; and many nieces and nephews. Private family memorial service 10:30 AM, Monday, November 2, 2020, Kok Funeral Home, 1201 Portland Ave., St. Paul Park, MN, 55071 with public visitation beginning at 11 AM-1 PM. Masks are required. 651-459-2483





Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Kok Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Kok Funeral Home
1201 Portland Avenue
St. Paul Park, MN 55071
(651) 459-2875
