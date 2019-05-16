Home

Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
(651) 459-2875
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Kok Funeral Home
7676 80th Street South
Cottage Grove, MN 55016
Age 71 of Cottage Grove Passed away on May 14, 2019 of natural causes. Survived by children, Calvin (Robyn Kuhns) Fuenffinger, Annette (Brian) Fennell, Renee (Richard) Pryor, Nathan (Sara) Krech, Jennifer (Rick) Long, Eric (Nancy) Krech; 35 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several siblings and in-laws as well as many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife Susan; daughter, Barbara Mathison; granddaughters, Peyton Krech and Kendra Williams; parents, Elmer and June; brothers, Steven, Ron, Roger, Jerry and Elmer and sister Jan. Funeral service 11 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In honor of Tom, please wear red, white and blue to help celebrate his life.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019
