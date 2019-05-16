|
Age 71 of Cottage Grove Passed away on May 14, 2019 of natural causes. Survived by children, Calvin (Robyn Kuhns) Fuenffinger, Annette (Brian) Fennell, Renee (Richard) Pryor, Nathan (Sara) Krech, Jennifer (Rick) Long, Eric (Nancy) Krech; 35 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several siblings and in-laws as well as many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by wife Susan; daughter, Barbara Mathison; granddaughters, Peyton Krech and Kendra Williams; parents, Elmer and June; brothers, Steven, Ron, Roger, Jerry and Elmer and sister Jan. Funeral service 11 am, Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, with visitation one hour prior. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In honor of Tom, please wear red, white and blue to help celebrate his life.
Published in Pioneer Press on May 16, 2019