Thomas, "Tom" CAMPBELL Jr.
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 69, of New Brighton on June 12, 2020, due to a recent illness. Survived by daughters, Brittany (Adam) Harvey, Michelle Campbell; grandson, William (Thomas) Harvey; parents, Thomas & Diane Campbell; brother, Kip (Pat) Campbell; sister, Stacey (Ted) Burchell; dear friends, Tammy Campbell, Christina Martocchio, Barb Campbell. Private family services. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Northeast Chapel 612-781-6828




Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.
