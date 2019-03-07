Home

Fr. Thomas CARKHUFF

Fr. Thomas CARKHUFF Obituary
Died March 2nd, 2019 of lymphoma. Funeral plans: Reception of the Body at the Crosier Priory church in Onamia, MN, on Sunday, March 10th at 1:00 PM with Office for the Dead. Vigil will be kept until the funeral Mass at 3:00 PM. Dinner will follow the funeral liturgy. Burial will be in the Priory cemetery at a future date. Memorials are preferred to the Rev. Thomas R. Carkhuff, OSC, Formation and Leadership Development Scholarship, PO Box 500, Onamia, MN, 56359-0500. The Arrangements for Thomas are with Emblom Brenny Funeral Service.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 7, 2019
