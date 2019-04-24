|
of Forest Lake, passed away April 22, at the age of 80. He is preceded in death by his wife JoAnn, brothers John, Duane, David and Robert. He is survived by his children Theresa (Joan), Thomas J. (Heidi), Michele (John), Joseph (Christine); 7 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren and special friend Joann Beque. Tom loved the outdoors, with many years of camping, fishing and hunting with family and friends. Catholic Mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church in North St. Paul Thursday, April 25th at 12:30 P.M., with visitation 1 hour prior and a lunch to follow the Mass. Private interment at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 24, 2019