|
|
Died on Sunday June 30th, 2019 Tom was born August 19, 1937 to Albert and Edith Classen in Glencoe, MN. Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria; daughter, Becky (Kip) Reinarz; grandchildren, Heather Classen (Adam Schaab), Courtney (Drew) Morris, and Kyle Fink; sister, Sue (Dan) Stavrum; great grand children, Paisley and Sawyer Morris. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held 7 PM Monday, July 8th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 6-7 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to MN Conservation Volunteers, PO Box 325, Congers, NY 10920-0325. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 4, 2019