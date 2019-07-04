Home

Thomas CLASSEN


1937 - 2019
Thomas CLASSEN Obituary
Died on Sunday June 30th, 2019 Tom was born August 19, 1937 to Albert and Edith Classen in Glencoe, MN. Tom is survived by his wife of 57 years, Gloria; daughter, Becky (Kip) Reinarz; grandchildren, Heather Classen (Adam Schaab), Courtney (Drew) Morris, and Kyle Fink; sister, Sue (Dan) Stavrum; great grand children, Paisley and Sawyer Morris. A Celebration of Tom's Life will be held 7 PM Monday, July 8th, at Roberts Funeral Home, 8108 Barbara Ave., Inver Grove Heights. Visitation 6-7 PM prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to MN Conservation Volunteers, PO Box 325, Congers, NY 10920-0325. www.robertsfuneralandcremation.com
Published in Pioneer Press on July 4, 2019
