Age 63, of Minneapolis Passed away on February 5, 2020 Preceded in death by parents, Bruce and Mary Cronmiller. Survived by siblings, Anne (Robert Rees) Cronmiller, Elizabeth (Marty) Bruflat, Margaret (David) Phillips, Barbara (Lisa Damon) Cronmiller and James (Debra) Cronmiller. Memorial service with reception to follow, 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm on SATURDAY, March 14, at COURAGE KENNY REHABILITATION INSTITUTE, 3915 Golden Valley Rd., Mpls., please use south entrance. Hodroff- Epstein 612-871-1234 www.hodroffepstein.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 8, 2020