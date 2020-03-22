Home

Age 75, of Woodbury Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 19, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Cecilia "Ceil" (nee Noe); children, Christie (Bill) Stern, Joelle and Shawn Costello; grandchildren, Kascha and DJ Stern; siblings, Constance (Gerald) Simpson, Douglas (Sharon), James, Dennis (Terri), Nancy Westbrook and Kathleen (Steve) Vaughan; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents, Donald & Eleanor; and an infant brother. Mass of Christian Burial service pending. Information will follow at a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 22, 2020
