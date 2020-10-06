Age 93 Passed away on October 2, 2020 in his home in New London. He was born on October 29, 1926 in St. Paul, MN, to John and Lenore Gleason. On May 21, 1955 Tom married Ann LaVerne (La) Devaney. They raised their 9 children in St Paul. Preceded in death by son Thomas John Gleason. Survived by 8 children, 40 grandchildren, and 28 great-grand children. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Community in New Hope, MN on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Service will be live streamed on the church website at stjosephparish.com
starting at 10:15am. He will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Catholic Relief Services or Second Harvest Heartland.