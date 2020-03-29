|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 25, 2020. Age 81. Survived by loving wife of 54 years, Jo; children Patrick (Lisa), Mitchell (Linda), Stephanie (Mike) McCulloch; 5 grandchildren Kasey, Micayla, Dylan, Zeke, Elvira; siblings Kathleen & Timothy (Sharon). US Army Veteran and 53 year member of Local 34. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. He was loved so much and will be greatly missed. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 29, 2020