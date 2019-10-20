|
|
1939 — 2019 Beloved Husband, Father, and Grandfather Passed away on Monday, October 14th 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Vincent and Frances, and brother, Jim Robinson. Survived by loving wife, Barb, of 56 years; children, Dean (Jodi), & Beth Ann (Brian); grandchildren, Emma (Alex), and Matthew Thomas; sibling, Jeanne (Jerry) Hagen; sister-in-law, Linda; godson Adam Robinson; sisters-in-law, Gina (Joe) Thibault, Mary Ellen (Larry) Hilderbrand; and many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass took place at the Church of Corpus Christi. Tom will be dearly missed by all.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 20, 2019