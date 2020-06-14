Age 90, of Rosemount Passed away at home on June 12, 2020. Born in Reedsburg, WI to George and Laura Buckley. Survived by children Edward (Patty) Buckley, Laurie (Steve) Samuelson, Deanna Horne (Bob Kosec), April (Mike) Hogan, 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters and 1 brother. Retired from Koch Refinery. Tom enjoyed time with friends, family and playing golf. He was proud of his Army service during the Korean War. A private interment with family will be held at Fort Snelling.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 14, 2020.