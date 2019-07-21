Home

Gill Brothers Funeral Directors
5801 Lyndale Avenue South
Minneapolis, MN 55419
(612) 861-6088
Thomas E. CARROLL

Thomas E. CARROLL Obituary
Age 77, of Minneapolis Died peacefully the morning of July 18, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, Clara and Vincent; brother, John. Survived by wife of 53 years, Joanne; daughter, Julie (partner Dan); son, Brian; grand children, Madeline, Zachary and Matthew Yanz; sisters, Vicki (Maury) Swenson, Kathy Cook, Marcie Carroll, Mary (Michael) Schwietzer. Graduate of Cretin HS, 1960; St. John's University, 1964; MBA U of M, 1966. Visitation, Wednesday, July 24, 2019 5-8 pm at Gill Brothers Southwest Chapel, 5801 Lyndale Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55419. Mass of Christian Burial on July 25, 2019 at 10:30 am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5029 Zenith Ave. S., Minneapolis, MN 55410. Visitation one hour prior to Mass at the church. Luncheon to follow. Memorials preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice Home or Christ the King. Interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Southwest Chapel (612) 861-6088
Published in Pioneer Press on July 21, 2019
