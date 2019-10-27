|
On October 21st, peacefully passed on to heaven after battling a challenging cancer at the age of 83. He is survived by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Louise and nephews Ean, Sean and Aran. Tom had a master degree in biology, was a naturalist gardener, pianist, loved classical music and was a serious chess player. A genuinely good man has departed this earth for a better place with God. Funeral services will be a 11:00 a.m. Latin Mass at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 408 3rd Street North, South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before Mass in the lower level. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019