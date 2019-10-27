Home

Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH
408 3rd Street North
South St. Paul, MN
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH
408 3rd Street North
South St. Paul, MN
View Map
Thomas E. FONTAINE Jr.

Thomas E. FONTAINE Jr. Obituary
On October 21st, peacefully passed on to heaven after battling a challenging cancer at the age of 83. He is survived by his brother Robert, sister-in-law Louise and nephews Ean, Sean and Aran. Tom had a master degree in biology, was a naturalist gardener, pianist, loved classical music and was a serious chess player. A genuinely good man has departed this earth for a better place with God. Funeral services will be a 11:00 a.m. Latin Mass at ST. AUGUSTINE CATHOLIC CHURCH, 408 3rd Street North, South St. Paul. Visitation 1 hour before Mass in the lower level. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 27, 2019
