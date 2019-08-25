|
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Partner and Brother, age 80, passed away on August 24, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Colleen; parents Carlisle and Delores. Survived by children, Scott (Lorena), Mark (Alicia), Chris (Junior), Kari (Greg) Mueller, Mike Dvorak, Kate (Tim) Stickfort; eleven loving grandchildren & one great grandchild; and sister Karen Bever. Tom was a longtime owner of Holm & Olson Florist and Landscape. Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., WBL and 1 hr prior to Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 29 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., WBL. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor or the MN Nursery & Landscape Assoc. Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019