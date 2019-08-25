Home

Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
651-429-4944
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller Memorial - White Bear Lake
4738 Bald Eagle Avenue
White Bear Lake, MN 55110
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4741 Bald Eagle Ave
WBL, MN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of the Lake Church
4741 Bald Eagle Ave.
WBL, MN
View Map
Resources
Thomas E. FRAMPTON Obituary
Beloved Husband, Dad, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Partner and Brother, age 80, passed away on August 24, 2019. Preceded in death by wife, Colleen; parents Carlisle and Delores. Survived by children, Scott (Lorena), Mark (Alicia), Chris (Junior), Kari (Greg) Mueller, Mike Dvorak, Kate (Tim) Stickfort; eleven loving grandchildren & one great grandchild; and sister Karen Bever. Tom was a longtime owner of Holm & Olson Florist and Landscape. Visitation 5-8 PM Wednesday, Aug. 28 at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., WBL and 1 hr prior to Mass at church. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, Aug. 29 at St. Mary of the Lake Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., WBL. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Little Sisters of the Poor or the MN Nursery & Landscape Assoc. Foundation.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 25, 2019
